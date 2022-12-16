  1. EPaper
‘Minari’ maker Lee Isaac Chung in talks to direct ‘Twister’ sequel

If finalised, Chung will direct the sequel from a screenplay penned by ‘The Revenant’ scribe Mark L Smith

December 16, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Twister’, 1996

A still from ‘Twister’, 1996 | Photo Credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is in discussions to direct the sequel to 1996 blockbuster Twister.

The project is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If finalised, Chung will direct the sequel from a screenplay penned by The Revenant scribe Mark L Smith.

The filmmaker is best known for directing Minari, a semi-autobiographical drama about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s.

The movie received six nominations at the 2021 Academy Awards with actor Youn Yuh-jung taking home the trophy for best-supporting actress.

Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma. It was directed by Jan De Bont and raised over USD 494 million at the worldwide box office.

The sequel will be co-financed by Warner Bros Pictures. Frank Marshall will produce through his Kennedy/Marshall company banner.

