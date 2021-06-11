Movies

Milo Ventimiglia joins cast of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4

Milo Ventimiglia  

“This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia has joined the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-winning series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

According to Deadline, the details of the character Ventimiglia will be playing are being kept under wraps.

The 1950s-set dramedy revolves around Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge, an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into stand-up comedy and her rise as her own person after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, the award-winning show also features Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch.

Sherman-Palladino has previously collaborated with Ventimiglia on hit series “Gilmore Girls”.

He is the second actor from 2000 comedy-drama to join “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, after Sterling K Brown in last season.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has till now won 20 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, six Critics Choice Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.


