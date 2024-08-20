Millie Bobby Brown to adapt her bestselling debut novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things star, is set to adapt her bestselling debut novel Nineteen Steps into a feature film, reported Deadline. Brown, who is in talks with Netflix, will produce the film under her banner PCMA.

Anthony McCarten, the fourt-time Oscar nominee, is set to adapt the screenplay. According to Deadline, the story follows Nellie Morris, an 18-year-old girl living in the East London neighbourhood of Bethnal Green. Over the course of the book, Nellie navigates the challenges of wartime life, including the threat of bombings, rationing, and the emotional turmoil of being separated from loved ones, while charting a new romance with American airman Ray.

At the historical core of the novel is the Bethnal Green Tube disaster, one of the worst civilian disasters in the UK during the war, where 173 people were killed in a crush as they sought shelter during an air raid.

Brown recently starred in Damsel, a fantasy film which is ranked seventh on Netflix’s Most Popular Movies list. It has garnered 138 million views on the streaming service so far. Her upcoming project is The Electric State from Russo Brothers, which will premiere on Netflix in March, 2025.