Millie Bobby Brown says she is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things is awaiting to resume production post the twin strikes in Hollywood, and now, actor Millie Bobby Brown has said that she is ready for the show to end.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actor said, ”I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she told the outlet. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, is the second cast member to open up about letting go of a show they found a breakthrough with. Co-star David Harbour, who plays Eleven’s father figure, Jim Hopper, had said earlier this year that perhaps it was time for the show to end.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix had previously announced that a Stranger Things spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London's West End in November. After the original Stranger Things concludes, fans can expect an animated series set in the Stranger Things world, which is set to be produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

