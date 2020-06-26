Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s ‘Enola Holmes’ to release in September on Netflix

26 June 2020 17:21 IST

The movie follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, and is based on the book series by Nancy Springer

Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister.

The movie, headlined by Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, will release on Netflix in September 2020.

According to the official synopsis, the Enola Holmes is set in England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes searching for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Enola Holmes is directed by Harry Bradbee, with screenplay by Jack Thorne. Apart from Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, the cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Clafin, and more to come.