Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tie the knot

Published - May 25, 2024 03:48 pm IST

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in the presence of their parents

The Hindu Bureau

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. | Photo Credit: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and model Jake Bongiovi got married last weekend, reported People. Brown, 20 and Bongiovi, 22, tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in the presence of their parents.

Reports say Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown are planning a bigger ceremony soon. Bongiovi had sparked rumours of a relationship with Brown when he shared a selfie of them on Instagram in June, 2021. The actress had told Wired in 2022that both of them were friends before they started dating.

Bongiovi and Brown made red carpet appearances at 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, and the premiere of the Netflix series Stranger ThingsSeason 4. Brown, also known for her performance in Enola Holmes, announced her engagement with Bongiovi on April 11, 2023.

Jon Bon Jovi, the popular singer-songwriter and guitarist, wished his son. “I don’t know if age matters,” the-62-year-old said. “If you find the right partner and you grow together ... My advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

