Milind Soman booked for ‘nude run’ on Goa beach

Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday.
The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said.
Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.
“Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.
In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar.
The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.
On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an “objectionable” video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath