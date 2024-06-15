GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miles Tiller to headline ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ remake

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ follows the story of Jack, a young cadet who joins the Aviation Officer Candidate School and strikes up a romance with a local girl, all while chafing under his gruff drill instructor

Published - June 15, 2024 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Miles Tiller

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’, a 1982 romance starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is getting a modern remake with Miles Tiller attached to star.

According to a report in Deadline, Paramount is developing the remake from a script by Dana Fox based on an original draft by Matt Johnson.

Michael Jackson biopic’s extended cast revealed

An Officer and a Gentleman follows the story of Jack, a young cadet who joins the Aviation Officer Candidate School and strikes up a romance with a local girl, all while chafing under his gruff drill instructor. Louis Gossett Jr. won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley.

Tiller, incidentally, had featured as a US naval officer in Top Gun: Maverick (2023).

The actor stars in the upcoming romantic action drama the The Gorge. He also portrays Michael Jackson’s lawyer John Branca in the forthcoming biopic Michael.

English cinema

