Milap (1972)

Directed by maverick filmmaker BR Ishara, “Milap” reflects his courage and conviction at a time when films starring mega stars like Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra were in vogue. Making a film with a cast comprising fresh graduates from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shatrughan Sinha and Danny Dengzongpa, was a calculated risk, although both had shown their histrionic ability in the 1971 Gulzar film, “Mere Apne”. Incidentally, Ishara gave Danny his first break in “Zaroorat” in 1971 with Reena Roy.

Another laudable thing for Ishara is the small cast which he used, only four main characters, and virtually no support cast. Shot extensively in Nandi Hills, the film had an austere budget, although its fast pace keeps audience interest alive.

In the film, Sinha shows remarkable restraint and control over his craft. As Ravi, the restless son of wealthy parents who has tried, and then given up, every conceivable addiction – from smoking to alcohol to drugs to having sex with multiple partners – he is very convincing. He even looks quite dapper. In “Milap”, Sinha displayed his skills with ease and gumption.

Reena Roy (Rani/Rukmani) looks raw – she was only 18 years when the film was released. However, her performance is effervescent, and at no point does she go over the top.

Surprisingly, Danny (as Raju, the lodge caretaker who wants to marry Rani) is lacklustre. Maybe, that is because of the script doesn’t give him much scope to emote.

The genre of Milap is rebirth, intertwined with snakes. Ravi, takes a break from the hustle-bustle of city life to an isolated hill to recoup, and put his thoughts together. He checks into a lodge, where the caretaker is Raju (who keeps poisonous snakes in his jacket) and Rani (daughter of a snake charmer). Inevitably, love blossoms between Ravi and Rani. Trouble brews when Ravi comes to know that Rani is protected by a snake, who is none other than her estranged lover, Raju (also Sinha), from an earlier birth.

This is corroborated by Radha (portrayed by veteran actor Sarita, who looks convincing and glamorous) who is privy to some secrets about Rani (Rukmani in an earlier life). She tells Ravi about Rukmani and Raju who will soon acquire human form, get intimate with Rani and make her his own. But Ravi loves Rani, and cannot allow this to happen. Therein follows a lot of mumbo-jumbo, leading to the dénouement.

At under two hours and despite having songs the film benefits from taut editing by IM Kunnu (who also produced the film). The dialogues by Rajkumar Bedi pack a punch and are not preachy.

The lyrics by Naqsh Lyallpuri and music composed by Brij Bhooshan do evoke interest, especially the haunting Mukesh solo “Kai Sadiyaon Se” and Asha Bhosle solo “Bajariya Ke Beech Kya Najariya”.