“I am a confident person,” asserts Milana Nagaraj when asked if she had doubts about the fate of her career during her pregnancy break. I mention Kareena Kapoor Khan’s concerns, as expressed in her book, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible. The Bollywood star had spoken about feeling distressed and anxious about her career. Milana denies having uncertain thoughts about her journey ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if I wasn’t trained in acting, I wasn’t afraid to face the camera when I made my debut. I have always been upbeat about life. It’s been only two months since I delivered, and people can’t believe I am already promoting my next film. Perhaps it’s because of my discipline, which comes from being a sportsperson,” says the actor, a former national-level swimmer.

“I put on a certain amount of weight during my pregnancy and knew it was natural. I told myself I would be my usual self soon after the delivery. I have surprised myself with how quickly I am back doing film-related activities,” she adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milana calls herself an “active person” and admits that her pregnancy period was tricky. “Be it any day, I can’t process the fact that I have nothing to do. I stopped going to theatres during pregnancy, and there were no shoots,” she says.

“After six months, I travelled to Bali, Indonesia, and it was a good break. I spent the rest of the time reading and watching films. I managed to stay in touch with films by dubbing for Aaram Aravindaswamy, and during the initial days of my pregnancy, I promoted For Regn. So somehow, I was involved in work.”

Milana stars opposite Aniissh Tejeshwar in Aaram Aravindaswamy, the Kannada relationship drama that hits screens on November 22, 2024. Having struck a hit chemistry with actor and husband Darling Krishna with films such as Love Mocktail, Love Mocktail 2, and Kausalya Supraja Rama, Milana feels it was time she was part of a fresh combination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People find it refreshing to see new on-screen pairs. One actor I admire the most in this aspect is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In recent times, her chemistry with any hero has been so convincing. I am sure she puts in a lot of effort to bring that on screen, and I want to do that as well,” she says.

Milana also points out how hard it is to find meaty roles in the Kannada film industry. She broke through with fine performances in the romantic comedies Love Mocktail and Love Mocktail 2. However, the films that followed failed to impress the audience.

ALSO READ:How superhit Kannada track ‘Dwapara’ from ‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi’ has given actor Ganesh a new lease of life

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be part of movies where the female characters drive the story forward. I love films like Jab We Met, Raazi and Bommarillu. Unfortunately, once you make a mark in a certain role, directors approach you with similar kinds of roles. I have been striving hard to star in a unique role, but the options have been few and far between,” she explains.

Even in her weaker films, Milana stood out thanks to her charming presence and effortless portrayal of her characters. These qualities shone brightest in the hit Love Mocktail films in which she played Nidhima, whose spirited attitude makes it hard not to root for her. Milana says her journey so far has taught her some crucial lessons.

“More than knowing what to do, I have learnt what not to do on screen. I believe in being subtle as a performer. It has worked for me so far. I don’t personally enjoy over-the-top acting,” she offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:‘For Regn’ movie review: Milana Nagaraj, Pruthvi Ambaar are wasted in a shallow relationship drama

Milana and Krishna are a power couple in the Kannada film industry. Apart from acting together, the couple wrote and produced the Love Mocktail films. Krishna directed both movies. “It’s about balancing individual careers,” she says about her experience of being married to another artiste.

“People ask me if Krishna and I get into arguments. The only time we debate is when we are making a film together. With time, we have learnt to reach a middle ground. It helps that Krishna gets his planning right most of the time,” she smiles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.