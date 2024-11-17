ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight sets Netflix record at 60 million viewers

Updated - November 17, 2024 10:56 am IST

Despite its success, the event wasn’t without hiccups as viewers reported streaming issues such as buffering and freezing

The Hindu Bureau

Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas | Photo Credit: AP

Netflix shattered viewership records on Friday as nearly 60 million households worldwide tuned in to watch Mike Tyson face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match. The event peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, making it one of the most-watched live events in the platform’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype

The co-main event, featuring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, attracted an additional 50 million viewers, with Netflix touting it as “likely the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history.” The streaming giant also partnered with Joe Hands Promotion to broadcast the event in over 6,000 bars and restaurants across the U.S., marking a record for commercial distribution in combat sports.

The buzz surrounding the Paul vs. Tyson fight reached fever pitch after Tyson slapped Paul during weigh-ins earlier that day, claiming Paul had stepped on his toe. “I was in my socks, and he had on shoes,” Tyson said. “I want to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose.”

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul in weigh-in face-off ahead of anticipated showdown

Despite its success, the event wasn’t without hiccups. Viewers reported streaming issues such as buffering and freezing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fight, held in Arlington, Texas, also broke financial records, generating over $18 million in ticket sales — double the previous record for combat sports events outside Las Vegas. On X (formerly Twitter), #PaulTyson trended globally, while #Serrano dominated discussions in several countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

television / sport

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US