Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight sets Netflix record at 60 million viewers

Despite its success, the event wasn’t without hiccups as viewers reported streaming issues such as buffering and freezing

Updated - November 17, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas

Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas | Photo Credit: AP

Netflix shattered viewership records on Friday as nearly 60 million households worldwide tuned in to watch Mike Tyson face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match. The event peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, making it one of the most-watched live events in the platform’s history.

The co-main event, featuring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, attracted an additional 50 million viewers, with Netflix touting it as “likely the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history.” The streaming giant also partnered with Joe Hands Promotion to broadcast the event in over 6,000 bars and restaurants across the U.S., marking a record for commercial distribution in combat sports.

The buzz surrounding the Paul vs. Tyson fight reached fever pitch after Tyson slapped Paul during weigh-ins earlier that day, claiming Paul had stepped on his toe. “I was in my socks, and he had on shoes,” Tyson said. “I want to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose.”

Despite its success, the event wasn’t without hiccups. Viewers reported streaming issues such as buffering and freezing.

The fight, held in Arlington, Texas, also broke financial records, generating over $18 million in ticket sales — double the previous record for combat sports events outside Las Vegas. On X (formerly Twitter), #PaulTyson trended globally, while #Serrano dominated discussions in several countries.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:08 am IST

