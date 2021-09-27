Mike Tyson in Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Liger’

27 September 2021 16:49 IST

Director Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and backed by Karan Johar to introduce Mike Tyson to Indian cinema

Actor Vijay Deverakonda essays the part of a boxer in the pan-Indian film Liger, which comes with the tagline ‘Saala Crossbreed’. The film’s team announced that it also has on board the bboxing legend Mike Tyson. “The film that narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person will feature ‘Iron Mike’ in a significant and mighty role,” according to a statement from the film unit.

Liger is currently being filmed in Goa. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur, it stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

