Mike Flanagan’s TIFF winner, ‘The Life of Chuck’, acquired by Neon

Published - September 27, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The film, based on a Stephen King novella from ‘If It Bleeds’, features an all-star cast, including Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Mark Hamill

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Life of Chuck’ | Photo Credit: Neon

Neon has acquired Mike Flanagan’s genre-bending film The Life of Chuck for a 2025 release, following its acclaimed debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the top prize, People’s Choice Award. The film, based on a Stephen King novella from If It Bleeds, features an all-star cast, including Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Mark Hamill.

Flanagan, known for his previous King adaptations like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, wrote and directed The Life of Chuck, which tells the story in three acts, moving in reverse. Set in a small American town amid societal collapse, the film introduces Chuck Krantz (Hiddleston), whose life and legacy become the mysterious focal point for the town’s residents as they face climate disaster and a total communication breakdown. Chuck, an unknown figure to most, is oddly celebrated on billboards, triggering existential questions about his significance in their unraveling world.

The film’s complexity, combined with Flanagan’s signature atmospheric tension, has already generated significant buzz. With its strong festival reception, NEON’s acquisition signals confidence in its potential for both critical and commercial success.

