Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Life of Chuck’ starring Tom Hiddleston debuts first look

Published - September 04, 2024 03:18 pm IST

The film tells Charles Krantz’s life story in reverse, starting with his death from a brain tumor at 39 and moving back to his childhood in a supposedly haunted house

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘The Life of Chuck’ | Photo Credit: X/ @TIFF_NET

The first images from Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, have been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse at the horror auteur’s step away from television in new stills from Vanity Fair. Set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, the movie stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, Charles Krantz.

Mike Flanagan to helm new ‘The Exorcist’ film at Blumhouse

The Life of Chuck is based on Stephen King’s 2020 short story from the anthology If It Bleeds. The film tells Krantz’s life story in reverse, starting with his death from a brain tumor at 39 and moving back to his childhood in a supposedly haunted house. The narrative, which is split into three parts, explores themes of mortality and the magic found in life’s fleeting moments.

Joining Hiddleston in the cast are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill, alongside other notable actors such as Matthew Lillard and Heather Langenkamp. The ensemble also includes several of Flanagan’s regular collaborators, such as Kate Siegel and Rahul Kohli.

Neon aquires YouTube film critic Chris Stuckmann’s upcoming debut ‘Shelby Oaks’

Flanagan, known for his previous King adaptations Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, not only directs but also wrote the script and produces through his company, Intrepid Pictures.

