Mike Flanagan to helm new ‘The Exorcist’ film at Blumhouse

Blumhouse has officially announced that Mike Flanagan, the veteran horror-auteur behind Doctor Sleep and Netflix’s Haunting anthology series, will be directing a new installment in The Exorcist franchise. Flanagan is set to write, direct, and produce what is being described as “a radical new take” on the iconic horror series in collaboration with genre producer Blumhouse and Morgan Creek.

This development follows the underwhelming box office performance of last year’s, The Exorcist: Believer, which grossed $65.5 million in the U.S. and Canada and $136.2 million worldwide. The film’s director, David Gordon Green, has since stepped down from the franchise, paving the way for Flanagan’s fresh vision.

According to a press release, the upcoming film will introduce an entirely new story set within The Exorcist universe, distinct from the 2023 film. Flanagan will produce the film through his newly established Red Room Pictures, alongside Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures. John Scherer will also be involved in the production on behalf of Intrepid.

This project marks the fourth collaboration between Flanagan and Blumhouse. The duo has previously teamed up on successful horror projects such as Oculus (2013), Hush (2016), and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016). Macy, who produced these films, continues to work closely with Flanagan.

Flanagan stated, “The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum added, “Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason, and the entire Blumhouse Team.”