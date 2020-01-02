Midhun Manuel Thomas’ 'Anjaam Pathiraa' is a whodunnit

Genre-wise, it looks like director Midhun Manuel Thomas is marking a departure with his upcoming flick, Anjaam Pathiraa. His filmography so far boasts feel-good entertainers and rom-coms. But the filmmaker says he’s, in fact, diving into his “favourite genre.”

Midhun Manuel Thomas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Starring Kunchacko Boban as a psychologist with a keen interest in criminology, Anjaam Pathiraa, set to hit the marquee on January 10, is “an out-and-out investigative thriller” set in an urban backdrop. “The thriller genre is close to my heart, whether in movies or books. In fact, my initial attempt when I started off as a filmmaker was a satirical thriller, though what eventually worked out was Ohm Shanthi Oshaana (a rom-com he co-scripted with its director Jude Anthany Joseph),” says Midhun over phone from Kochi.

But the Nivin Pauly-starrer’s warm reception prompted Midhun to stick to a success mantra, with him subsequently coming out with the popular Aadu series, Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, Almara and Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.

In the whodunnit Anjaam Pathira, Kunchacko’s character, Anwar Hussain, gets entangled in a case involving a serial killer that the police finds hard to crack. Anwar is roped in for his know-how in criminology, says Midhun, not wanting to divulge more about the plot. The taut trailer of the film too gives a sneak-peak into what Anwar is into and how the murder mystery leaves the cops scratching their heads, while keeping any more giveaways under wraps. “You’ll get to know the significance of the title when you watch the film,” he says with a chuckle.

Midhun, who has scripted the film, says he developed the story some time after the release of Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, adding that he’s someone who can commence the process of scripting only when “the full story is in my mind.”

A still from Anjaam Pathiraa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He was adamant during the film’s developmental stage itself to retain “the purity” of the genre and Midhun has steered clear of “any deviations or distractions” this time. “So, there are no songs or dance. I have even tried not to explore the protagonist’s personal life to keep the mood and the tempo consistent throughout,” he says.

Others in the cast are Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, Remya Nambeeshan, Sharafudheen, Jinu Joseph, Unnimaya Prasad among others. Teaming up with Kunchacko for the first time, Midhun says he could not zero in on any one better for the character. “Anwar is someone who puts on no airs and shows no ostentation. He’s in the game purely for the thrill of it. He’s a common man and I wanted to cast someone who reflected a matching body language. I did not want the character or the artiste to take the attention away from the spirit of the story,” explains Midhun.

‘Cause this is thriller Midhun says he loves to gobble up thrillers and lists writers in the genre such as Michael Conolly, David Baldacci, Michael Crichton, Dan Brown and John Grisham as some of his all-time favourites.

He points out that one highlight is the technical work to generate the “look and feel” of the movie. “It’s going to be atmospheric and half the impact is effected from behind the camera,” says Midhun, tipping the hat to cinematographer Shyju Khalid, editor Saiju Sreedharan and composer Sushin Shyam for bringing the mood of the movie alive. Anjaam Pathiraa is shot predominantly in Kochi and Kumily in Idukki.

So, who’s the serial killer on the loose?