‘Mickey 17’ trailer: Robert Pattinson is an expendable employee in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi epic

The film is based on Edward Ashton’s novel ‘Mickey7’ and follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), an “Expendable” employee on a mission to colonize the ice world Niflheim

Published - September 18, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Pattinson in a still from ‘Mickey 17’

Robert Pattinson in a still from ‘Mickey 17’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros

Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning Parasite. The sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson and is set for a January 31, 2025 release.

Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7 and follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), an “Expendable” employee on a mission to colonize the ice world Niflheim. As an Expendable, Mickey’s job is to undertake the most dangerous tasks. If he dies, he is regenerated in a new body with most of his memories intact.

The trailer hints at the character’s perilous existence, with Steven Yeun’s character Berto ominously telling Mickey to “have a nice death.” However, the story takes a twist when an incident leads to the accidental creation of a new Mickey before the previous iteration dies.

Joining Pattinson is an impressive cast including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film’s production team includes Bong Joon-ho, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi, with Brad Pitt among the executive producers.

Originally slated for a March 2024 release, Mickey 17 was delayed due to the 2023 strikes but is now set to be one of the early highlights of 2025. This marks Bong Joon-ho’s return to directing since Parasite, which won four Oscars and grossed over $260 million worldwide.

English cinema / World cinema

