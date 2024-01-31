ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins

January 31, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson and others have onboarded the new ‘Star Trek’ spinoff movie

The Hindu Bureau

Michelle Yeoh begins filming for ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Star Trek: Section 31, headlined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, has added eight new members to its cast.

The Star Trek spinoff movie currently on floors has onboarded Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao, reports stated.

Michelle Yeoh is returning as fan-favourite character Emperor Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31. She had previously portrayed the character in the Star Trek: Discovery series.

According to a logline, Star Trek: Section 31 will follow Emperor Philippa Georgiou as she ‘joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.’

Formerly mulled as a series, the standalone film has been greenlit by Paramount+. It is being written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

