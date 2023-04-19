Michelle Yeoh to return as Philippa Georgiou in ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ film

April 19, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh is returning as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in a new Star Trek spin-off film. Yeoh previously portrayed the fan-favourite character in the Star Trek: Discovery series.

According to a logline shared in media reports, Star Trek: Section 31 will follow Emperor Philippa Georgiou as she ‘joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.’

The standalone film has been greenlit by Paramount+. It is being written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi ( Star Trek: Discovery, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). She became the first Asian actress in history to receive the honour.

Yeoh’s upcoming films are A Haunting in Venice, Wicked: Part One and Avatar 3.