Michelle Yeoh to receive inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

The award recognises a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career

PTI
August 30, 2022 13:47 IST

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Michelle Yeoh will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival with the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

According to a press release issued by the festival, the award recognises a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career.

Yeoh, who is receiving career-best reviews for her performance in the latest absurdist comedy drama film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", will be honoured at an in-person gala fundraiser on September 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, during the 47th edition of the film festival.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking. Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' that shows her limitless abilities. We're so proud to honour her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

In her four-decades-long career, Yeoh has established herself as one of the most versatile actors in the world cinema courtesy her performance in movies such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", "Tomorrow Never Dies", "Memoirs of a Geisha,” and "Crazy Rich Asians".

Yeoh was recently announced as the first Asian artist to receive the American Film Institute Honor, and was this year featured in the Time 100 “Most Influential People” list. She will also be receiving Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Kirk Douglas Award in February next year.

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18.

