Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies

The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

December 09, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

PTI
Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh has joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movies.

According to Variety, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

Prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked details how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch.

The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures project is scheduled to be released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

Wicked movies also star Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as Boq. Veteran Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard, but a final deal has not been locked yet.

Chu's last directorial venture was the 2021 American musical drama film, In the Heights.

