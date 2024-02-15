ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh, Melanie Laurent team up for action movie ‘The Mother’

February 15, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The action-thriller is based on the screenplay by P G Cuschieri

PTI

Michelle Yeoh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeohwill headline The Mother, an action-thriller which will start production this summer.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film will be helmed by actor-director Melanie Laurent, known for The Adopted and Respire.

ALSO READ
‘The Brothers Sun’ series review: Michelle Yeoh leads an action-filled crime-family drama with hilarious performances

The Mother will see Yeoh essay the role of an immigrant mother and entrepreneur trying to build a new life for her family in the US.

"But when her two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston crime ring, she's forced to rekindle her past to save them," read the synopsis of the film, which is based on the screenplay by P G Cuschieri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AGC Studios are selling the project and will be introducing it to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. Thunder Road is producing while 30West is financing.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, best known for the John Wick franchise, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm. Stuart Ford is attached as executive producer for AGC Studios alongside 30West.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US