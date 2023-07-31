HamberMenu
Michelle Yeoh, fiance Jean Todt marry after 19-year engagement

Yeoh, 60, and Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, got married in Geneva last week; they were engaged in 2004

July 31, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

PTI
Jean Todt, Michelle Yeoh

Jean Todt, Michelle Yeoh

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot with her longtime fiance Jean Todt after nearly two decades of engagement.

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the news that Yeoh, 60, and Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, got married in Geneva. They were engaged in 2004.

Massa shared a photo of the couple's wedding program, which featured a message that read, "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES."

"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the program read.

Massa also posted several photos from the wedding celebration, including a selfie with Todt and Yeoh, who is seen holding her Oscar trophy.

Todt, 77, later confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has "discreetly" spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," he tweeted.

Yeoh, who won an Oscar for Best Actress earlier this year for her performance in EverythingEverywhere All at Once, was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991. Todd has a son, Nicolas, from a previous marriage.

