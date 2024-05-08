ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh cast in Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099

May 08, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The limited series is being helmed by showrunner Silka Luisa and executive produced by Ridley Scott

The Hindu Bureau

The Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh is set to grace the small screen in Prime Video’s upcoming Blade Runner TV project, Blade Runner 2099. The limited series, helmed by showrunner Silka Luisa and executive produced by Ridley Scott, director of the original Blade Runner, has cast Yeoh in a prominent lead role.

Renowned for her diverse roles in iconic films such as Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Star Trek: Discovery, details about Yeoh’s character still remain under wraps.

This venture marks a significant milestone for Yeoh, who made history last year as the first Asian descent actress to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fans can also look forward to seeing her reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the upcoming TV movie Star Trek: Section 31.

While a premiere date is yet to be announced, anticipation is high for this live-action adaptation, marking the return of the Blade Runner universe to the small screen after Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning Blade Runner 2049 in 2017.

