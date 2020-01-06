Michelle Williams delivers powerful speech on women’s rights at Golden Globes 2020

The recently-concluded Golden Globes were a celebration of film and television as always, but several winners also used the stage as a platform to raise awareness and arc the spotlight onto more important issues.

Michelle Williams, who won best actress in a limited series or TV movie for Fosse/Verdon, delivered the speech of the night, in a brilliant monologue about women’s rights and reproductive freedom. The pregnant actress spoke about abortion, stating, “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

Williams, who has a daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger, added that as women and as girls, things can happen to “our bodies that are not our choice.” She said that she has been lucky to have control over the happenings her life. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose — to choose when to have my children and with whom.”

“Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”

She also implored women across the USA to vote in the 2020 election: “Women, 18 to 118, when it comes time to vote, vote in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Her speech was received to great applause from the audience, several of them who were emotional. Williams is currently engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, with whom she is expecting a baby.

Patricia Arquette was another actress who spoke about the current goings-on in the world, describing the USA as a “country on the brink of war”. The performer, who won Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film for The Act, said that, “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites.”

She added, “Young people are risking their lives, traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads, and the continent of Australia is on fire. So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement, also spoke about the Australia fires in her speech: “Australia, I love you; my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering in Australia, all the animals that we’ve lost.”

Finally, Joaquin Phoenix who won Best actor in a film – drama, for Joker, said he “didn’t want to rock the boat, but that it had already been rocked.”

“It’s really nice that so many people have sent their well wishes to Australia, but we have to do more than that. Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” he stated, adding, “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards.”