Michelle Dockery to lead Steven Knight's BBC drama 'This Town'

November 25, 2022 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Nicholas Pinnock, David Dawson, Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Eve Austin star in the lead roles of the six-episode show

PTI

Michelle Dockery | Photo Credit: PHIL MCCARTEN

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery will headline a new BBC drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Titled This Town, the six-episode show will also star Nicholas Pinnock of Marcella and My Policeman actor David Dawson, BBC said in a press release.

According to the official plotline, the series will follow the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grassroots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths.

The ensemble cast also includes Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Eve Austin as its four young leads. Geraldine James, Peter McDonald, Freya Parks, Shyvonne Ahmmad, John Heffernan, Stefan Asante-Boateng, Seainin Brennan, George Somner and Brendan Gibson round out the cast.

This Town is produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK company, and Nebulastar for the BBC. Mercury Studios is the co-producer in association with Kudos North, Stigma Films and Nick Angel.

The show is currently in production on location in Birmingham.

