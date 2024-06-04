GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Michael Stuhlbarg boards Luca Guadagnino's 'After The Hunt'

‘After The Hunt’ already has stars like Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield on board

Updated - June 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 05:14 pm IST

PTI
Michael Stuhlbarg

Michael Stuhlbarg | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Stuhlbarg is reuniting with Luca Guadagnino for the director's upcoming feature film After The Hunt. The actor and filmmaker have previously collaborated on movies such as Call Me by Your Name (2017) and Bones and All (2022).

Richard Linklater announces next film titled, ‘Blue Moon’

According to Deadline, After The Hunt already has stars like Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield on board. The film is described as an intense dramatic thriller which follows a college professor "who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light".

Guadagnino is directing the movie from Nora Garrett's script. Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine Entertainment are attached to produce the film alongside Guadagnino via his Frenesy banner. Imagine Entertainment's Karen Lunder will executive produce it alongside Nora Garrett.

'Succession' alum Sarah Snook to lead thriller series 'All Her Fault'

After The Hunt, which hails from Amazon MGM Studios, will hit the screens next year.

English cinema / World cinema

