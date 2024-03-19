ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Showalter and Michelle Pfeiffer team up for holiday comedy, ‘Oh What Fun’

March 19, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

‘The Big Sick’ director announces next romance flick, fresh from the success of his recent, ‘The Idea Of You’

The Hindu Bureau

Director Michael Showalter arrives for the world premiere of The Idea of You | Photo Credit: JACK PLUNKETT

Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer is set to join hands alongside filmmaker Michael Showalter in their upcoming collaboration, Oh What Fun.

Penned by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the Amazon MGM-backed project is a festive comedy adventure based on a short story from Baker, originally published by Amazon Original Stories.

Pfeiffer takes on the role of Claire Clauster, a woman who orchestrates a merry Christmas escapade after her family inadvertently overlooks her. As her loved ones scramble to rectify their blunder, Claire’s disappearance throws their holiday plans into disarray.

Fresh from the success of his latest Anne Hathaway-starrer, The Idea of You at SXSW, Showalter not only directs but also produces the film alongside Jordana Mollick through Semi-Formal Productions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

Joining the production team are industry heavyweights Berry Welsh, Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US