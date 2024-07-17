ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Mann gives update on ‘Heat 2’, says he is working on the screenplay

Published - July 17, 2024 12:47 pm IST

‘Heat 2’ is the sequel to the 1995 crime film starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

The Hindu Bureau

Michael Mann. | Photo Credit: michaelmannofficial/Instagram

Michael Mann has shared an update on the sequel to his 1995 movie Heat. The filmmaker has said in an interview that he is working on the screenplay for the film, which is based on his novel.

Mann also gave an update on when the film will go on floors. The director said that he plans to begin shooting the movie by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet.

The original film starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in lead roles. Written and directed by Mann, the film was about a conflict between a detective (Pacino) and a thief (De Niro). The cast also included Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Diana Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, and Ted Levine.

Heat 2 is set to be act as a sequel and prequel to the original. Adam Driver and Austin Butler are rumoured to take over De Niro and Kilmer’s roles, reported Deadline.

