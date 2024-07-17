GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michael Mann gives update on ‘Heat 2’, says he is working on the screenplay

‘Heat 2’ is the sequel to the 1995 crime film starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

Published - July 17, 2024 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Michael Mann.

Michael Mann. | Photo Credit: michaelmannofficial/Instagram

Michael Mann has shared an update on the sequel to his 1995 movie Heat. The filmmaker has said in an interview that he is working on the screenplay for the film, which is based on his novel.

Michael Mann confirms ‘Heat 2’ as his next; hints at re-teaming with Adam Driver

Mann also gave an update on when the film will go on floors. The director said that he plans to begin shooting the movie by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet.

The original film starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in lead roles. Written and directed by Mann, the film was about a conflict between a detective (Pacino) and a thief (De Niro). The cast also included Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Diana Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, and Ted Levine.

ALSO READ:‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver’s Enzo Ferrari is pushed to his limits in Michael Mann’s biopic

Heat 2 is set to be act as a sequel and prequel to the original. Adam Driver and Austin Butler are rumoured to take over De Niro and Kilmer’s roles, reported Deadline.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.