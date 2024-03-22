Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’ sets release date in India

March 22, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Keaton, the star of ‘Batman’ movies as well as Oscar-winning titles ‘Birdman’ and ‘Spotlight’, has directed the movie from a script by Gregory Poirier

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton's action thriller Knox Goes Away is set to release in theatres across India on March 29, PVR INOX Pictures said on Thursday. Keaton, the star of Batman movies as well as Oscar-winning titles Birdman and Spotlight, has directed the movie from a script by Gregory Poirier. ALSO READ Every film a responsibility: Michael Keaton

The 72-year-old veteran also features in the movie along with Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, and Ray McKinnon. The film is about John Knox (Keaton), a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia called Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

Knox vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind, according to official synopsis.

“Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Knox is nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing his unparalleled experience and expertise both in front and behind the cameras,” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to present Knox Goes Away to Indian audiences and are confident that it will continue to amaze them just as it has done on the international stage,” he added.

Knox Goes Away had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres in the US last week.

