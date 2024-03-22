ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’ sets release date in India

March 22, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Keaton, the star of ‘Batman’ movies as well as Oscar-winning titles ‘Birdman’ and ‘Spotlight’, has directed the movie from a script by Gregory Poirier

PTI

Michael Keaton attends a screening of the film ‘Knox Goes Away’, in Los Angeles, California, U.S, on March 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton's action thriller Knox Goes Away is set to release in theatres across India on March 29, PVR INOX Pictures said on Thursday. Keaton, the star of Batman movies as well as Oscar-winning titles Birdman and Spotlight, has directed the movie from a script by Gregory Poirier.

ALSO READ
Every film a responsibility: Michael Keaton

The 72-year-old veteran also features in the movie along with Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, and Ray McKinnon. The film is about John Knox (Keaton), a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia called Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

Michael Keaton in ‘Knox Goes Away’. | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Knox vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind, according to official synopsis.

“Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Knox is nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing his unparalleled experience and expertise both in front and behind the cameras,” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to present Knox Goes Away to Indian audiences and are confident that it will continue to amaze them just as it has done on the international stage,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Knox Goes Away had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres in the US last week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US