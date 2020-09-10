Michael Keaton to make streaming debut in Hulu series ‘Dopesick’

The show is based on a New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy

The Hulu show Dopesick, based on a New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy, will mark the streaming debut of Hollywood star Michael Keaton, reported Variety.

Described as an “ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicentre of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction”, the series will take viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.

Keaton, 69, will essay the role of Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma’s deadly secret.

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has also boarded the cast and will play Rick Mountcastle, an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.

“Empire” co-creator Danny Strong is penning the scripts and will serve as showrunner.

Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson will direct the eight-episode series which will be produced by Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company.