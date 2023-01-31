ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play pop legend in Antoine Fuqua's film

January 31, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Penned by John Logan of ‘Skyfall fame’, ‘Michael’ will explore all aspects of Michael Jackson’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time

PTI

(left) Jaafar Jackson; (right) Jaafar posing as Michael Jackson | Photo Credit: @jaafarjackson (Twitter/Instagram)

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a biopic on late music icon Michael Jackson. The latest is that the King of Pop’s nephew and singer Jaafar Jackson will portray him in the film.

Titled Michael, the film hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed Bohemian Rhapsody that earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Fuqua, known for the Equalizer films, Training Day, and Southpaw, shared the news on his official Instagram account on Monday.

Jaafar Jackson -- the son of Jermaine Jackson, the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5 -- said he was "humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life".

Penned by John Logan of Skyfall fame, the film will explore all aspects of Michael Jackson’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

Regarded as the 'King of Pop', the singer-dancer has several hit tracks to his credit including Beat It, Thriller, Black Or White, Smooth Criminal, and Billy Jean. Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Production on Michael will begin this year.

