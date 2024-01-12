ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jackson biopic, starring late singer’s nephew, to release in 2025

January 12, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic stars the late King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his first major role

ANI

Michael Jackson | Photo Credit: CLIFF SCHIAPPA

Michael Jackson's biopic, 'Michael,' is all set to release on big screens on April 18 in 2025, as per Variety.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic stars the late King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his first major role. Lionsgate will release the film domestically, while Universal will handle international distribution. The shooting of the film will begin on January 22.

The official synopsis for the film, produced by Graham King and written by John Logan, read, "'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

Michael Jackson performs during a Victory Tour concert in Toronto, in this October 5, 1984 file photo | Photo Credit: Gary Hershorn

The co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain, will also produce the film, which may affect how 'Michael' presents the singer's various claims of child sexual abuse made during his career and after his death.

‘Michael’ will take up the date previously held by ‘The Exorcist: Deceiver,’ which was withdrawn from Universal’s planned theatrical schedule following the announcement that director David Gordon Green had left the project. The ‘Exorcist’ sequel was initially scheduled for April 18, 2025, but has been put on hold indefinitely as Universal and Blumhouse look for a new director.

