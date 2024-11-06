Michael Jackson biopic release pushed back to fall 2025

Lionsgate has announced a significant shift in the release schedule for its highly anticipated Michael, the biographical film chronicling the life of pop legend Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film, which was originally set to premiere on April 18, 2025, has now been pushed back to October 3, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This new release date places it in a busy fall season for Lionsgate, which has another major film, Aziz Ansari's comedy Good Fortune, also scheduled for release that year. The delay has sparked renewed interest in the project, which stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late pop icon, in the title role.

Jaafar Jackson, whose resemblance to his famous uncle has captured attention, leads an ensemble cast that includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film, written by John Logan, explores both the public and personal life of Michael Jackson, aiming to offer a nuanced portrayal of the man behind the music.

The shift to an October 2025 release gives Fuqua and the production team more time to fine-tune the film, which has been a labour of love for the director. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Fuqua spoke passionately about the project, highlighting the deep personal connection he feels to Jackson's life and music. "Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist — but he was a human being, and we're exploring that. I'm very excited about it," Fuqua remarked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Michael, Lionsgate also announced that Aziz Ansari's upcoming comedy Good Fortune will be released on October 17, 2025, just two weeks after the Michael Jackson biopic. Good Fortune is a quirky, heartwarming tale about a well-meaning, albeit clueless, angel (played by Keanu Reeves) who tries to intervene in the lives of a struggling gig worker (played by Ansari) and a successful venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

The film also stars Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves, with Ansari serving as both the writer and director. Good Fortune promises to be a lighthearted and thought-provoking comedy, offering a contrast to the dramatic and emotional tone of Michael. While the film's release is now more than a year away, footage of Michael was shown to industry insiders at CinemaCon in April, where it was revealed that the biopic would feature 30 of Jackson's most iconic songs.

Producer Graham King shared that the movie will have a lengthy run time to ensure that Jackson's story is told in full, with the music playing an integral part in the narrative. "This film is about more than just the music," King said at the time, adding, "It's about exploring Michael Jackson's journey as both an artist and a person — his genius, his struggles, and the impact he made on the world." Fans of the King of Pop have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see his life on the big screen, and this new delay will only heighten anticipation for what promises to be a cinematic tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.