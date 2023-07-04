Michael Imperioli forbids ‘bigots and homophobes’ from watching his work

July 04, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Following the controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permits businesses to discriminate against customers based on their sexual orientation for religious reasons, Michael Imperioli, the Emmy-winning actor renowned for his role in The Sopranos, expressed his decision to exclude fans with bigoted beliefs from accessing his acclaimed films and TV shows.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote. “Thank you, Supreme Court, for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!”

He added, “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view…America is becoming dumber by the minute.” Imperioli also called the ruling an example of “dehumanization” of queer people.

The actor is currently writing a film with Sopranos creator David Chase.