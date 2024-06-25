GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Michael Fassbender to star in spy thriller series ‘The Agency’

Based on the French show ‘Le Bureau des Legendes,’ the upcoming series is currently in production

Published - June 25, 2024 01:32 pm IST

PTI
Michael Fassbender attends the opening gala of “Kneecap” during the Sundance Film Festival London 2024 at the Picturehouse Central on June 6, 2024 in London, England.

Michael Fassbender attends the opening gala of “Kneecap” during the Sundance Film Festival London 2024 at the Picturehouse Central on June 6, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: MING YEUNG

Actor Michael Fassbender will play a CIA agent in the upcoming espionage thriller series The Agency, set up at streaming platform Paramount+.

Award-winning filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the first two episodes of the 10-part series, penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Based on the French show Le Bureau des Legendes, the upcoming series has started production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In The Agency, Fassbender will play a spy agent who is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage," read the official synopsis.

George Clooney and Grant Heslov are attached to executive produce the show via their Smokehouse Pictures alongside Fassbender, Wright and the Butterworths.

“Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time. He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits, which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Formerly titled The Department, the series will stream on the platform's Paramount+ With Showtime tier.

Fassbender, who last starred in David Fincher's Netflix film The Killer, recently completed work on Steven Soderbergh's movie Black Bag.

