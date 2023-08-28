HamberMenu
Michael Fassbender has us in his sights in new teaser poster of David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Fincher’s latest, adapted from a renowned French graphic novel series of the same name, is set to premiere in competition at the 80th Venice International Film Festival

August 28, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster for ‘The Killer’

“Execution is everything,” says the tongue-in-cheek caption on a new teaser poster for David Fincher’s solo assassin movie The Killer starring Michael Fassbender.

The film, adapted from a renowned French graphic novel series of the same name, is set to premiere in competition at the upcoming 80th Venice International Film Festival. It will be released in select cinemas in October followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix on November 10.

The new poster was shared by the fansite The Fincher Analyst on the director’s 61st birthday. It shows Fassbender’s bleary-eyed protagonist, a lone-wolf hitman who’s unraveling psychologically and professionally, aiming a gun at the viewer.

“After a fateful near miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal,” reads a logline of The Killer. Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) has adapted the film from Alexis Nolent’s original graphic novel series illustrated by Luc Jacamon.

With Fassbender in the lead, the cast also features Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

David Fincher had last directed Mank, a black-and-white drama on the tumultuous scripting of Citizen Kane. The film, also released on Netflix, earned 10 Academy Award nominations in 2021, winning two.

