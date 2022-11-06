Michael Douglas to star with son Cameron in 'Blood Knot'

(L-R) Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas | Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON

Hollywood star Michael Douglas is all set to work with his son Cameron in the upcoming family drama film Blood Knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will be portraying the role of a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship.

The actor previously shared the screen space with his oldest son in Fred Schepisi's 2003 drama film It Runs in The Family, which also starred Michael's father Kirk Douglas.

In Blood Knot, Michael plays a father who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Sheldon director Howard Deutch will helm the adaptation of Bob Rich’s book Looking Through Water, based on a script by Rowdy Herrington. Deutch described the film “about redemption, love, and forgiveness. About several generations of a family brought together and torn apart by mystery, murder, and true confessions.” The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Michael will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania alongside Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors which is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Produced by Marvel studios, the film is helmed by Peyton Reed.