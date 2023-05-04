ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

May 04, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

To complete the tribute to Douglas, a previously unreleased documentary titled ‘Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son’ will be shown on the festival site for two days, from May 14 to 16

PTI

Michael Douglas | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

Veteran Hollywood star Michael Douglas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Douglas will be recognised for his brilliant career as well as his contribution to cinema, the festival organisers said in a statement.

The festival will pay a tribute to the 78-year-old actor during the opening ceremony on May 16.

It’s an honour to return to the prestigious film gala and attend the opening ceremony, said Douglas, who has delivered hits such as The China Syndrome, Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct and Behind the Candelabra in his career of over 50 years.

"It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling," the actor said.

"From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that the magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world," he added.

To complete the tribute to Douglas, a previously unreleased documentary, titled Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son, will be shown on the festival site for two days, from May 14 to 16.

The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27.

