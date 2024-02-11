GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michael Chaves set to direct ‘The Conjuring 4’

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but once again, supernatural investigators Ed and Lorrain Warren will encounter creaky doors, shadows in the windows, inverted crosses, and a demonic possession or two

February 11, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

ANI
 Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are scheduled to reprise their roles in ‘The Conjuring 4’

 Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are scheduled to reprise their roles in ‘The Conjuring 4’

Filmmaker Michael Chaves, who helmed the 2021 supernatural horror film ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is in talks to direct the fourth and final film of ‘The Conjuring’ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chaves has already helmed the spinoff 'The Nun II' last year. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the third instalment with franchise creator James Wan, penned the screenplay, and Wan is producing with Peter Safran.

ALSO READ
James Wan: 'The Conjuring 4' could be the last in the franchise

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but once again, supernatural investigators Ed and Lorrain Warren will encounter creaky doors, shadows in the windows, inverted crosses, and a demonic possession or two. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are scheduled to reprise their roles, and the film is set to shoot in Atlanta this summer.

‘The Conjuring’, filmed for only $20 million, became a runaway success when the movie was released in 2013, grossing nearly $320 million worldwide. Since then, New Line has carefully planned a ‘Conjuring’ universe of films, including sequels, prequels, and spinoffs. Altogether, the low-budget films have grossed more than $2.1 billion at the box office.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.