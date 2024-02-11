Michael Chaves set to direct ‘The Conjuring 4’

February 11, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Filmmaker Michael Chaves, who helmed the 2021 supernatural horror film ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is in talks to direct the fourth and final film of ‘The Conjuring’ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chaves has already helmed the spinoff 'The Nun II' last year. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the third instalment with franchise creator James Wan, penned the screenplay, and Wan is producing with Peter Safran.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but once again, supernatural investigators Ed and Lorrain Warren will encounter creaky doors, shadows in the windows, inverted crosses, and a demonic possession or two. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are scheduled to reprise their roles, and the film is set to shoot in Atlanta this summer.

‘The Conjuring’, filmed for only $20 million, became a runaway success when the movie was released in 2013, grossing nearly $320 million worldwide. Since then, New Line has carefully planned a ‘Conjuring’ universe of films, including sequels, prequels, and spinoffs. Altogether, the low-budget films have grossed more than $2.1 billion at the box office.