Michael Cera, Emilia Jones join Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’

The project reunites Cera with director Edgar Wright, who directed him in the 2010 hit ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:17 pm IST

ANI
Michael Cera, Emilia Jones

Michael Cera, Emilia Jones

Actors Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are set to star in The Running Man, an adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Both have finalized deals to join Glen Powell, with Edgar Wright directing the film for Paramount.

This project reunites Cera with Wright, who directed him in the 2010 hit Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.'

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ series review: A simple and fun animated reboot

The Running Man takes place in a dystopian future where America is ruled by a totalitarian regime. The government distracts the public by broadcasting violent game shows. As per the Hollywood reporter, the story follows a desperate man named Ben Richards, played by Powell, who participates in the most dangerous show, 'The Running Man'. In this game, contestants are hunted by professional killers, and the longer they survive, the more money they earn. Richards, however, plans to expose the truth behind the game.Jones will play a privileged woman who is unaware of the government's oppression, while Cera will play a naive rebel trying to help Richards.

Josh Brolin will take on the role of the ruthless game show producer, Katy O'Brian will play a contestant, and Lee Pace will play the brutal chief hunter. Filming is scheduled to begin in London early next year, with Paramount planning to release the movie on November 21 next year.

‘Cat Person’ trailer: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun star in a wild and creepy thriller film

Michael Cera, known for his voice role in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and his recent cameo in Barbie, will be working again with Edgar Wright after more than a decade. Emilia Jones, best known for her role in CODA, has continued to build her career with roles in indie films like Cat Person and Winner. The movie will be produced by Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, and Wright.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:12 pm IST

