ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans reunite for anime version of 'Scott Pilgrim'

March 31, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The anime series is based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley, which inspired the 2010 film ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’

PTI

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’

Actors Michael Cera, Chris Evans and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are all set to return for the anime version of their movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The anime series is based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright had adapted the novels for the big screen in 2010 with Cera taking on the lead role.

Also Read:‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ game review: A tribute to 16-bit beat-em-ups

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Scott, who meets a girl named Ramona and instantly falls in love with her. But when he meets one of her exes at a band competition, he realises that he has to deal with all seven of her exes to woo her.

Cera will voice his character in the show with Winstead returning as Ramona, Evans as Lucas Lee, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

O’Malley, who created the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, will co-write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair will also serve as co-showrunners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US