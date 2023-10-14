ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Caine confirms retirement from acting at the age of 90

October 14, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

‘The Great Escaper’ will be the veteran actor’s last film

The Hindu Bureau

Sir Michael Caine | Photo Credit: JAMES AKENA

Veteran actor Michael Caine has confirmed he has retired from acting, following the release of his latest film The Great Escaper. This comes after his recent interview where he stated that he’s “sort of retired now”. 

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the actor said, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now. I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?”

He also jokingly said, “The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85. They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

He stated that he turned down his last film three times before finally accepting it because he already considered himself retired. The Oscar-winning actor will star alongside the late Glenda Jackson, who passed away shortly after wrapping up the movie.

