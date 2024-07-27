GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michael C Hall to return for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ series

Showtime is set to expand the ‘Dexter’ universe with new series starring Michael C. Hall. It also has a prequel series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ in its line up

Published - July 27, 2024 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Michael C Hall in ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

Michael C Hall in ‘Dexter: New Blood’. | Photo Credit: One Media/YouTube

Showtime is set to expand the Dexter universe with a new series. Called Dexter Resurrection, the series will star Michael C Hall in the lead role of Dexter Morgan.

Michael will also narrate the inner voice of the young Dexter (to be essayed by Patrick Gibson) in the prequel series titled Dexter: Original Sin. While the prequel series takes place in the 90s, Dexter Resurrection is set in the present day. The series is a follow up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood.

Michael C. Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’ and embracing his serial killer past all over again

Michael and Clyde Philips, the executive producer and showrunner of both shows, revealed the news at the San Diego Comic-Con during the Dexter: Original sin panel on July 26, 2024. “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

ALSO READ:‘Dexter’ reboot in the works, with Michael C Hall set to return

“While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well,” McCarthy said. Dexter: Original Sin will premiere in December 2024 while Dexter Resurrection will be launched in the summer of 2025.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.