Michael C Hall to return for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ series

Showtime is set to expand the Dexter universe with a new series. Called Dexter Resurrection, the series will star Michael C Hall in the lead role of Dexter Morgan.

Michael will also narrate the inner voice of the young Dexter (to be essayed by Patrick Gibson) in the prequel series titled Dexter: Original Sin. While the prequel series takes place in the 90s, Dexter Resurrection is set in the present day. The series is a follow up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood.

Michael and Clyde Philips, the executive producer and showrunner of both shows, revealed the news at the San Diego Comic-Con during the Dexter: Original sin panel on July 26, 2024. “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

“While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well,” McCarthy said. Dexter: Original Sin will premiere in December 2024 while Dexter Resurrection will be launched in the summer of 2025.