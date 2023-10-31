ADVERTISEMENT

Michael C Hall, Grace Caroline Currey join true-crime biopic ‘The Leader’

October 31, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Written and directed by Michael Gallagher, the film is based on the 1997 Heaven’s Gate mass suicide

The Hindu Bureau

Michael C. Hall | Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Actors Michael C Hall and Grace Caroline Currey have joined Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson and Simon Rex in the cast of the upcoming true-crime biopic, The Leader.

‘Truth was stranger than fiction’: The makers of the true-crime series ‘Dancing On The Grave’

Written and directed by Michael Gallagher, the film is based on the 1997 Heaven’s Gate mass suicide. “The Leader will chart the memorable true story of the 39 members of the UFO cult known as Heaven’s Gate who committed the largest mass suicide ever on American soil.

“The film tracks Nettles (Farmiga) and Applewhite (Nelson) as they develop the religion, build a devout following and face unforeseen conflict when the spaceship fails to arrive,” reads the description reported by Deadline.

ALSO READ:The flip side of true-crime shows: Unjust commercialisation and more

The film will see Hall play a drug addict devotee who financially supports Applewhite through his trust. Currey will play a boutique owner who leaves her family and fiance behind to join the cult in the late 1970s.

Produced by Cinemand Films and Balcony 9 Productions, The Leader secured an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. Jana Gallagher, Michael Wormser and Michael Gallagher are producing for Cinemaland. Joel David Moore produces under the Balcony 9 banner.

