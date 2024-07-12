GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Michael Bay to direct television fantasy series ‘Barbaric’

Launched in 2021, the ‘Barbaric’ comic was created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden; it featured a talking demonic axe and Owen, a barbarian looking for redemption and emerged a surprise hit after selling 500,000 units, according to the publishers

Published - July 12, 2024 05:07 pm IST

PTI
Michael Bay attends the premiere of the film ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles

Michael Bay attends the premiere of the film ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood veteran Michael Bay, known for big-budget action franchises such as "Bad Boys" and "Transformers", is in negotiations to direct his first series set up at Netflix.

If the deal goes through, it would mark Bay's second collaboration with the streamer after his 2019 movie "6 Underground", fronted by Ryan Reynolds.

Titled "Barbaric", the series is based on the Vault Comics comic series of the same name. Netflix will develop the project along with A+E Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Claflin ("Me Before You", "The Hunger Games" franchise) and Patrick Stewart ("X-Men", "Star Trek" films) will headline the cast.

Launched in 2021, the "Barbaric" comic was created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. It featured a talking demonic axe and Owen, a barbarian looking for redemption and emerged a surprise hit after selling 500,000 units, according to the publishers.

Claflin will play Owen, while Stewart will lend his voice to the demonic axe.

Sheldon Turner, known for his work in films such as "Up in the Air" and "X-Men: First Class", will pen the script and executive produce the show.

