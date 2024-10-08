Michael Bay in talks to helm Will Smith’s upcoming ‘Fast and Loose’ for Netflix

Michael Bay is reportedly in discussions to direct Will Smith in Netflix’s upcoming action film, Fast and Loose. The film is centered on a crime boss who loses his memory and discovers he was living a double life as a CIA agent. The screenplay was developed by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson.

The project has been in development since before the controversy surrounding Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Originally, Fast and Loose was set to be directed by David Leitch, who left the project to focus on The Fall Guy, an action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Producers for Fast and Loose include Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Smith, with STXfilms’ Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serving as executive producers.

Bay and Smith previously collaborated on the iconic Bad Boys franchise, and Smith’s return in Bad Boys: Ride or Die in June 2023 helped re-establish his box office appeal. The sequel grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Bay’s last directorial effort was Ambulance (2022), while Smith has starred in recent hits like Emancipation (2022) and King Richard (2021), which earned him his first Oscar.