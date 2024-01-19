Michael B Jordan to collaborate with Ryan Coogler again

January 19, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan are set to reunite for a new feature project. Coogler, who worked with Jordan on critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther, will direct the new project with Jordan starring in the lead role, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Touted to be an original genre movie, the project marks the first spec script from Coogler through his production banner, Proximity Media. The filmmaker will be producing along with his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

The new film will be Coogler's first project since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to his 2018's Black Panther. Coogler and Jordan first collaborated for 2013's Fruitvale Station, a film based on the events leading to the death of a young black man at the Fruitvale district station in Oakland.

ALSO READ:Michael B Jordan crashes his car into parked vehicle in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

Their second project was Creed, which launched a spin-off franchise to Sylvester Stallone's Rocky series. Jordan then played antagonist Erik Killmonger in Coogler's Marvel film Black Panther, which was nominated for the Oscar for best picture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.